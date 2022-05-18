Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Hawkes Bay Today

Building a longhouse in Norsewood

4 minutes to read
An example of the Longhouse Jamie Hughes wants to build in Mathews Park, although not quite the same scale. Photo / Supplied

An example of the Longhouse Jamie Hughes wants to build in Mathews Park, although not quite the same scale. Photo / Supplied

Hawkes Bay Today
By Leanne Warr

Jamie Hughes originally wanted to build a replica of a Viking village on his Norsewood property.

That had since evolved into the idea to design and build something the whole community could be a part

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.