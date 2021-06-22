Broken wastewater pipe on Napier's Kennedy Rd causes disruptions

Kennedy Rd and Bill Hercock St is down to one lane while Napier City Council respond to a suspected broken wastewater pipe. Photo / NZME

Pirimai residents are being asked to refrain from flushing any water while Napier City Council responds to a suspected broken wastewater pipe on Kennedy Rd.

Council staff were onsite carrying out repairs, with part of Kennedy Rd near Bill Hercock St down to one lane.

Commuters were being advised to use alternative routes to keep clear of the area while the repairs were taking place.

Households in Pirimai have also been asked to refrain from flushing toilets, using dishwashers and washing machines, and emptying baths until further notice.

NCC chief executive Steph Rotarangi said the water team would be working at the site through the night to fix the damage, with works expected to be completed by Wednesday morning.

"We know this is impacting residents and have all available resources working to fix the issue and reduce any cultural and environmental impacts and avoid public health risk."

Residents are also advised to avoid the County Waterway from Kennedy Road to the Estuary should be avoided and any activities at the Estuary or Pandora Pond should be postponed until further notice.