'Brilliant': America's Cup race viewers at Napier Sailing Club react

Sailing veterans Tom and Vicky Jackson were thrilled were glad to be at the Napier Sailing Club watching when New Zealand won. Photo / Paul Taylor

Fans at the Napier Sailing Club were initially mixed in their views of whether Wednesday would be the final race in the America's Cup but most were sure the win would ultimately be New Zealand's.

"It comes down to who's got the fastest boat," Commodore Rob Hengst said.

He said it had been a great week of sailing and was thrilled with the result.

"The early part of the regatta had been a bit hard on the heart.

"But I think Peter Burling knew exactly what he wanted to do and he picked the right side of the course."

Dozens packed into the clubrooms at West Quay, Ahuriri, in Napier to watch on the big screen as the Kiwis battled it out against the Italians in Auckland.

All eyes were glued to the screen, including veteran sailors Vicky and Tom Jackson, who had sailed up from Nelson as part of their annual summer cruise.

The couple spent 33 years living and travelling around the globe on their own boat 'Sunstone', a "12-metre wooden varnished sailboat".

Now on a different vessel, she said they were glad to be in Napier to watch the historic race.

One patron, who did not wish to be named, said he'd hate to have missed the momentous moment having arrived in Napier port on his own yacht the morning of the race.

Others were a little relieved it was over.

Club member David Holmes said it was a "brilliant" result but he looked forward to life returning to normal.

The race had dominated his life in recent weeks with his wife Jenny Holmes on the event committee at the club.

"She's been fantastic looking after everyone," he said.

The overall mood had been cautiously optimistic with cheers and applause growing every time Team Emirates' lead did, the crowd erupting with joy as they crossed the finish line.