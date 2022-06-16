Bridge crash closes expressway through Napier

Stopped logging trucks on the Kennedy Rd overpass after the Hawke's Bay Expressway crash which happened about 1.50pm on Thursday. Photo / Warren Buckland

A driver has been taken to hospital with serious injuries and a section of the Hawke's Bay Expressway was closed for more than two hours on Thursday after a truck collided with the trailer of another truck on Napier's Kennedy Rd overbridge.

The crash happened about 1.50pm, the trailer punched into the cab of a deliveries truck completely blocking the bridge and closing the expressway between the Meeanee Rd on-and-off ramps near Taradale and the expressway-Taradale Rd roundabout.

It happened in fine weather and several logging trucks were backed-up from the scene at one end of the overbridge, part of the State Highway 50 link to the Port of Napier, but also a key route for traffic heading to Hawke's Bay Airport.

Alternative routes were available through Napier, but the expressway was reopened in time for peak traffic.