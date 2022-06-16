Voyager 2021 media awards
Hawkes Bay TodayUpdated

Bridge crash closes expressway through Napier

Stopped logging trucks on the Kennedy Rd overpass after the Hawke's Bay Expressway crash which happened about 1.50pm on Thursday. Photo / Warren Buckland

Hawkes Bay Today

A driver has been taken to hospital with serious injuries and a section of the Hawke's Bay Expressway was closed for more than two hours on Thursday after a truck collided with the trailer of another truck on Napier's Kennedy Rd overbridge.

The crash happened about 1.50pm, the trailer punched into the cab of a deliveries truck completely blocking the bridge and closing the expressway between the Meeanee Rd on-and-off ramps near Taradale and the expressway-Taradale Rd roundabout.

It happened in fine weather and several logging trucks were backed-up from the scene at one end of the overbridge, part of the State Highway 50 link to the Port of Napier, but also a key route for traffic heading to Hawke's Bay Airport.

Alternative routes were available through Napier, but the expressway was reopened in time for peak traffic.