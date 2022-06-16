Bridge crash closes expressway through Napier

Stopped logging trucks on the Kennedy Rd overpass after the Hawke's Bay Expressway crash which happened about 1.50pm on Thursday. Photo / Warren Buckland

Stopped logging trucks on the Kennedy Rd overpass after the Hawke's Bay Expressway crash which happened about 1.50pm on Thursday. Photo / Warren Buckland

A section of the Hawke's Bay Expressway has been closed for more than an hour and a driver has been taken to hospital after a crash involving a truck at the end of the Kennedy Rd overpass in Napier early this afternoon.

The crash happened about 1.50pm, completely blocking the bridge and closing the expressway between the Meeanee Rd on-and-off ramps near Taradale and the expressway-Taradale Rd roundabout.

It happened in fine weather, and about 3.30pm the police serious crash investigation unit was at the scene where traffic backed-up included logging trucks headed to the Port of Napier.