After 99 games for the Hawke's Bay Magpies, mainly in the No 5 jersey, captain Tom Parsons gets a rare break on Saturday ahead of possibly bringing up his century at McLean Park next week. Photo / Photosport

Looming Hawke’s Bay Magpies match centurion and captain Tom Parsons is taking a break from the NPC as the team heads for Saturday’s Round 5 match against Northland in Whangarei.

Having played his 99th match for the Magpies in Friday night’s 26-7 loss to Canterbury at McLean Park, Napier, his 100th match is tipped to be the Saturday-afternoon match at the park against Wellington on September 6.

He has played 152 matches across the first-class rugby levels of the NPC, Super Rugby, and the Japanese League, his 100th having been also against Wellington at McLean Park, when the Ranfurly Shield was lost in 2022.

Isaia-Walker Leawere will run on in the No 5 jersey, while hooker Jacob Devery, named co-captain for the season and with 40 matches for the Magpies to date, will take the reins in Whangarei.

In two other changes in the starting 15, former All Black Folau Fakatava gets a chance to possibly help the All Blacks selectors resolve their current halfback issues with a starting run in a swap with Ereatara Enari, and 33-year-old Neria Fomai makes his start of the season, on the wing in place of Luka Ripley.