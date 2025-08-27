Set to make a Magpies debut off the bench is 2023 Crusaders Under-20 squad member and Napier Pirate centre Anaru Paenga-Morgan, following fellow former Gisborne Boys’ High School player Nik Patumaka, who is in the 23 again after making his debut as a second-half substitute last Friday.
Paenga-Morgan’s inclusion means the 23 will have seven players who were in this year’s Maddison Trophy Hawke’s Bay Premier club final between Taradale and Napier Pirate.
In their last match against each other, the Magpies beat the Taniwha 55-30 in defending the Ranfurly Shield in Napier last year, but Northland won 44-21 in Whangarei a year earlier.
New Zealand Rugby announced on Wednesday that 16 All Blacks squad members will be released to their provinces for this weekend’s NPC games.
But it won’t have any impact on the Magpies team, who are surprisingly-warm $1.42 TAB win favourites, despite Northland’s 43-24 Eden Park win over Auckland last weekend.
The Hawke’s Bay Magpies team for the Bunnings Warehouse NPC match against Northland in Whangarei on Saturday, starting at 4.35pm:
Hadlee-Hay Horton, Jacob Devery (captain), Pouri Rakete Stones, Geoff Cridge, Isaia Walker-Leawere, Miracle Fai’ilagi, Cooper Flanders, Devan Flanders (vice-captain), Folau Fakatava, Harry Godfrey, Neria Fomai, Kienan Higgins, Nick Grigg, Jonah Lowe, Zarn Sullivan. Subs: Kianu Kereru-Symes, Nik Patumaka, Lolani Faleiva, Hunter Morrison, Frank Lochore; Ereatara Enari, Anaru Paenga-Morgan, Andrew Tauatevalu.
