Folau Fakatava of Hawke's Bay had another standout game. Photo / Photosport

The Ranfurly Shield remains in Hawke’s Bay hands after a night of more than a point-a-minute pure rugby spectacle at McLean Park.

Twelve tries were scored across the teams as the Magpies ran out comfortable winners 55-30 over a free-running Northland Taniwha.

The Taniwha will rue another one that got away, leading 9-0 early with three penalty goals, but the crucial period came when they shipped two quick tries before halftime.

That forced them to play catch-up second-half rugby and that had some success at the attacking end, but left them exposed on the flanks at the other and Hawke’s Bay’s outstanding outside backs took full advantage.

Hawke’s Bay, the third-most-successful union in Ranfurly Shield history, has now played 117 matches for the trophy since its first in 1905, and has won seven challenges.