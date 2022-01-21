Breaches of water restrictions in Dannevirke concern Tararua District Council

Low levels in the Tamaki River at the Rua Roa weir in 2015 - the lack of rain is likely to have done the same this summer. Photo / NZME

Despite efforts to be proactive, Tararua Council says there are a few residents blatantly breaching water restrictions.

Group manager of Infrastructure Chris Chapman said he'd been made aware that there were some residents who were still filling swimming pools or watering lawns and water consumption had increased rather than decreased.

The council sent out fliers earlier this month with a plea for all Dannevirke residents to conserve water, with a warning that failure to do so could result in further restrictions.

"We'd really like every member of the community who uses town water to play their part in conserving," Chapman said.

"We don't want to have to be forced into making further restrictions."

Enforcement action was likely to be taken on those who were breaching the restrictions.

Chapman said he respected those who were making sacrifices and being proactive.

"Say a person fills up a swimming pool, you think of how many vegetable gardens that could have watered but those aren't being watered because people are making that sacrifice."

Last week there had been rain predicted, along with a cyclone which didn't eventuate.

Chapman said last Friday that it was likely the Tamaki River would be at a low flow over the weekend, but if the predicted rain for the week eventuated it would help.

Dannevirke had been experiencing water restrictions at varying levels following a drought over summer 2019-2020.

For much of last year, the town was under level two restrictions.

Then, in July last year, a leak was found in the impounded supply and it took time to locate and repair the leak.

The major repairs were completed in December and the reservoir was being refilled but because of consents with Horizons Regional Council, the Tararua council was limited in how much they could take.

Dannevirke's impounded supply was completed in 2013 and it was thought was meant to have been an answer to problems with water supply.

Mayor Tracey Collis said she had been told a lot that when the impounded supply went in, the community were told "we'd never have to have restrictions again."

"When the impounded supply went in at Woodville, the community asked me: 'Can you guarantee there'll be no more restrictions?' and I said 'No, I can't'."

However, the leak, caused by splits in the liner, was what was called a Black Swan event, which is considered to be an unexpected event that has a major effect.

Chapman said under normal circumstances we wouldn't be on level 4 restrictions.

"Obviously we'd still be working on reducing demand and increasing supply but the reason we're on restrictions this year is largely because of the leak."

Council was now looking at alternatives for water supply, including underground sources.

Collis understood that residents were wanting answers to Dannevirke's water problems.

"People expect to be able to turn on a tap and water's there permanently. We either have alternative sources or people change their habits. We're saying it's a combination of everything."

Chapman said other countries were doing a lot of work around climate change and treating water as a finite resource.

"Because we do get more rain we get complacent and we do take it for granted."