Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

Brace for April power hikes: Hastings woman says 31% increase in daily charge is ‘immoral’

Rafaella Melo
By
Reporter·Hawkes Bay Today·
5 mins to read

Sharon Sutton at her home in Hastings with the records she has kept regarding her electricity over the years. Photo / Rafaella Melo

Sharon Sutton at her home in Hastings with the records she has kept regarding her electricity over the years. Photo / Rafaella Melo

  • Electricity costs will rise from April 1, increasing the average household bill by $120 yearly.
  • Hastings resident Sharon Sutton is facing a double-whammy, with a 31% increase in her daily charge with Frank Energy also coming the same day.
  • Frank Energy says the large increase is partly down to a delayed price review meaning customers were sitting on an old plan.

Electricity costs are set to rise across New Zealand from April 1, with the average household expected to see an increase of about $10 per month as Transpower and local lines companies raise their charges.

For Hastings resident Sharon Sutton, April 1 will be a double whammy, because

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today