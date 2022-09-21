Tarquin The Honest: The Hand Of Glodd by Gareth Ward

Tarquin the Honest: The Hand of Glodd – Gareth Ward (Bateman, $35.00)



Reviewed by Louse Ward, Wardini Books

Disclaimer: Gareth Ward is my husband, but I have a reviewing reputation to uphold, and I only cheerlead for books with a little special something. This novel is a fine and funny gem.

Set in a fantasy world recognisable to any players of role-playing games, we will meet dwarves, dragons and ddraigs in this story, but let's begin with Tarquin.

He's a wizard on a quest to find a golden gauntlet, reasons for which will be revealed. Tarquin is an accomplished magician, flanked by his reluctant sidekick Luna, a gnome, and a thieving rogue to boot.

Along the course of their wanderings Tarquin and Luna team up with Akra, a ddraig, lizard-like creature of whom Tarquin is suspicious, and brawny Uustin, a half orc of great beauty and little brain. They all have their reasons for tagging along, and Tarquin is their supercilious, unelected leader, relating their adventures in a first person narrative.

Tarquin deals in a kind of self-delusion. His deeds are legend and you've probably heard of him (no one has), he is nothing if not honest (but cleverly bends the truth), he is brave and true (heroically being the first out of the door at any sign of trouble).

The genius of his character is that as he tries to prove himself, and create the fame he deserves, he is really compensating for childhood issues that evoke deep sympathy from the reader, and actually looking out for the friends he rolls his eyes at.

Along with Tarquin rides his skeleton statue, Clatterbones, stupid and occasionally useful. Add the rest of the crew and we have a thrilling escapade with many belly laughs, sword fights, dramatic getaways and a noble upright hero who might just save the day.

Meet Tarquin the Honest and escape into a new and exciting world of adventure. It's occasionally sweary and a bit rude so recommended for adult readers of about 15 years and up.