I Am Autistic by Chanelle Moriah

I Am Autistic – Chanelle Moriah (Allen & Unwin, $29.99)



Reviewed by Louise Ward



Chanelle Moriah was diagnosed as autistic at the age of 21. For years they had been struggling to fit in, leading to poor mental health and suicidal thoughts.

This book is Chanelle's personal experience of being autistic aimed at reassuring those with autism and educating neurotypical people with the intention of making life a bit easier for everyone.

The book is a beautifully bound hardback, written and illustrated by Chanelle, who is diagnosed with ASD (autism spectrum disorder) and SPD (sensory processing disorder).

It's part manual and part journal, with a note on how to use the book (however is best for you, but there's structure if you need it), tick boxes to mark off parts of experience and larger boxes in which to make notes. There are line drawings that break up the text nicely, illustrating what behaviours may look like, and often injecting humour into proceedings.

Autism is a neurodevelopmental condition in which a person's nervous system has developed differently to most people's.

Chanelle says, "It involves all aspects of how our minds and bodies work."

The book then goes on to explain stimming, eye contact, sensory issues to do with clothing and food, cognitive overload and being literal to name but a few of the ways in which life (or rather, neurotypical people) throw curve balls at people with ASD every day.

I found this book fascinating, clearly and attractively laid out, and very easy to read. It's a book that will enable many of us to recognise behaviours on a personal level, with the benefit of normalising and coping with them.

It also creates the opportunity for understanding the neurodiverse people in our lives and communities, opening up a space for dialogue that can only benefit all of us.

A wonderful resource for individuals, parents, employees – all of us.

■ Hawke's Bay Readers and Writers Trust have arranged for Chanelle Moriah to give a free talk about the book, and about ASD, at Hastings Library, on Wednesday, June 29 at 6pm. All are welcome. Email hbreaderswriters@gmail.com with any queries.