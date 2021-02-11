Board to help fund Wimbledon plaque

The Wimbledon Memorial to those from the district who served in World War I and II.

Dannevirke Community Board is to donate $1000 to the Wimbledon community so a new plaque can be added to the district's World War II memorial.

A request for funding, made by Wimbledon resident Brian Hales, was discussed at the last board meeting.

In his letter to the board Hales said the memorial already contained two bronze plaques, one in memory of those from the district who lost their lives in the war and the second one a tribute to those who served their country.

The new plaque will acknowledge the men who served and, following the end of the war, returned to the then-Wimbledon District and made their homes there.

They are Mick Buchanan, Ray Ross, Trevor Rowlands, Graeme Speedy, Alan M Speedy and Phil Speedy.

Hales said these men made significant contributions to the Wimbledon District during the post-war period.

"All were effective farmers who developed the land while establishing their family environment. All their children attended Wimbledon School."

Hales told the board only one family member still lived locally."Over the last two years the families of the men being honoured have held meetings and have been well informed of the progress and are prepared to contribute to the costs," Hales said,

The new plaque is being cast at a Feilding foundry and will be delivered at the end of March, in time for the Wimbledon Anzac Day service where it will be unveiled.

The cost of the plaque is $4000, of which $1023 has already been paid to the foundry.

Hales, who convenes the Anzac Day services, said over the last seven years these had been based on the people from Wimbledon who served in the two World Wars.

"This has reminded us of our history and our people. This year will be a continuation of the same concept."

Hales said the population of Wimbledon was dwindling and was now in single figures.

"However, Anzac Day brings 250 people to Wimbledon from throughout New Zealand to pay their respects to those who served."

This year's address at the service, which will begin at 9am, will be by family members of those mentioned on the plaque.