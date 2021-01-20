Blow out prepares riders for NZ Motocross Grand Prix

Up and coming juniors riding in the 85cc class Maz Parkes and Karatiana Horne.

Pic 2: BTG250121WB2 Caption: Showing grit to lead the 125cc event.

Pic 3: BTG250121WB3 Caption: Even the youngsters can fly.

Pic 4: BTG250121WB4 Caption: Handling the moguls is a challenge for all.

Pic 5: BTG250121WB5 Caption: Up and coming juniors riding in the 85cc class Maz Parkes and Karatiana Horne.

Pic 6: BTG250121WB6 Caption: A fast start for the 250cc class.

By Dave Murdoch

The tranquillity of Nikau Road Pahiatua was shattered on Sunday, January 17 when 110 motocross riders with their entourage of vehicles, support crew and friends took over the Bush Riders circuit for five active hours until the forecasted storm arrived.

Sunday's Woodville Motocross Blowout was the ideal way to get riders into racing after a long layoff due to Covid and Christmas. It was hosted by the Bush Riders Club on their Pahiatua circuit as the Woodville Circuit which is the setting for the NZ Motocross Grand Prix is out of bounds until the event on January 30-31.

Kane Lamont airborne on the Pahiatua Circuit on Sunday. (Photo by Paddy McDermott)

Sunday drew a huge number of local riders but also some of the top national riders such as Kane Lamont from Hamilton. He had taken a week off work to travel down to put his training to the test on the Pahiatua circuit he described as "a great natural terrain circuit which affords old school racing, quite like Woodville's".

He is determined to win the NZ Grand Prix this year, admitting he has not done that well at Woodville before and 2021 could be his year as everything is coming nicely together with both bike and training.

He certainly proved to be in great form on Sunday although there were no races as such but graded racing opportunities starting with the normal start.

This allowed riders of all ranges of experience to race with the MX1 leading followed by MX2 and 125cc down to the 85cc races in turn. The juniors under 85cc raced on their own junior circuit.

The 110 riders on Sunday will swell to 700 riders at the Woodville Grand Prix featuring three-time winner Cody Cooper determined to beat the likes of Kane Lamont and last year's winner Hamish Harwood with world champion Courtney Duncan competing in the women's class.

This is the 60th running of the event by the Manawatu Orion Motorcycle Club which has been awarded the honour of running the first race in the New Zealand Motocross Championships for the first time which will be sure to attract NZ's elite riders and will be live-streamed on Sky Sport Next, again for the first time.

Pahiatua Bush Riders ran a well-organised event with catering and facilities for 500, a fitting prelude to the big event at the end of the month.