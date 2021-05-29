Blanket drive: Napier community's generosity keeps people warm

Christian Lovelink Ian Jones and local Napier MP Stuart Nash loading donated blankets.

Local charity Christian Love Link is thrilled with the response to the recent blanket drive by local MP for Napier Stuart Nash, but say more is needed.

Ian Jones from Christian Love Link met with Mr Nash to collect the many items of bedding generously dropped off at the MP's Napier office. Mr Nash commented that it is always heartwarming to witness a community looking after its members who are in need.

"We started this initiative last year and were overwhelmed with the response and equally to see the items redistributed so quickly. This year again we have filled the Christian Love Link truck with all the bedding donations and we thank everyone for their generosity.

"These items will be very greatly received but we are finding that we can't keep up with the demand for essential items.

"Over the last month as the weather changed the need for items is greater than ever - our volunteers are working extra hours just to keep up. So we are urging the public if they have any surplus household items then to please get in touch with us," Ian says.

To make donations please contact Christian Love Link on (06) 843 9803.