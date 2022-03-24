Blackcaps T20 match in Napier at risk of being washed out

Napier is lashed by wild weather on Friday. Pictured is McLean Park. Photo / Paul Taylor

The Blackcaps versus Netherlands T20 match scheduled for Friday night at Napier's McLean Park is at risk of being rained off.

It is understood a decision will be made about 4pm on Friday by NZ Cricket, on whether to go ahead with the match which is scheduled to begin at 7.10pm.

The pitch at McLean Park has held up well with drainage despite torrential rain falling over the past two days.

The cover over the pitch at McLean Park on Friday. Photo / Paul Taylor

As at 1pm on Friday, rain was continuing to lash Napier but MetService was forecasting the rain to ease by the evening.

If the match is washed out, it will be the latest Blackcaps match to be cancelled at the ground.

Australia was also set to play a three-match T20 series in Napier against the Blackcaps earlier this month but that series was cancelled due to a spike in Omicron cases.

New Zealand XI playing against Netherlands at McLean Park last weekend. Photo / Ian Cooper

Torrential rain over the past two days resulted in the match being washed out against the Netherlands.

Tickets were still being sold online for the game against the Netherlands at noon on Friday.