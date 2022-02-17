The damage at the rear of the restaurant building. Photo / Warren Buckland

A blaze which caused extensive damage to well-known restaurant Black Barn Bistro near Havelock North started in a clothes dryer, a fire investigation has found.

Firefighters battled the large fire on the night of Tuesday, February 8, which caused extensive damage to the laundry and kitchen area and also resulted in smoke damage to other parts of the restaurant.

The fire investigation is continuing but the origin of the fire has been discovered.

"The evidence shows the fire originated in a clothes dryer in Black Barn Bistro's laundry area," Fire and Emergency NZ's Hawke's Bay district manager Ken Cooper said.

The large blaze on February 8. Photo / Warren Buckland

"Owing to the intensity of the fire the dryer has been extensively damaged making it difficult to determine the exact cause of the fire."

The premier restaurant thanked the community for its flood of support and the "incredible work" of firefighters following the incident.

Black Barn posted on social media that it would close its restuarant for several months to rebuild and repair.

One of the owners spoke to Hawke's Bay Today but said he did not wish to comment any further.

The fire as emergency services arrived. Photo / Derek Tuaine-Timu

The restaurant had been closed on the night of the fire and no-one was injured.

The fire happened on the same night as the 2021/22 Cuisine Good Food Awards where Black Barn Bistro was a finalist and was named as a hatted restaurant - one of less than 90 restaurants across New Zealand to be recognised as a hatted restaurant.

Black Barn also boasts luxury accommodation options and a winery and has won numerous awards including the Supreme Award at the annual Hawke's Bay Tourism Awards in 2018.