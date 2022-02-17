Hawke's Bay Power Consumers' Trust still has $230 to give away to more than 3300 people. Photo / File

Most power consumers have received their Hawke's Bay Power Consumers' Trust 2021 dividend payment of $230 - but 5 per cent of eligible people are yet to claim the payout.

Trust chairwoman Diana Kirton said it was very pleasing to now see 94.13 per cent of eligible consumers had registered for the direct credit payment, which was available from November last year and paid straight into consumers' bank accounts.

"However, we still have 5.87 per cent of consumers whose payment is withheld awaiting their bank details".

That means 54,080 power consumers have been paid the $230 dividend, while 3372 consumers are yet to receive the payment.

If you think you are eligible for the payment go to hbpct.co.nz to find out more or call 0800 535 738.