Big power outage as trees and power lines down near Hastings; high wind warning for Hawke's Bay

A tree down in Central Hawke's Bay on Sunday afternoon following high winds. Photo / Facebook

A big power outage is impacting hundreds of homes and properties near Hastings after trees and power lines were brought down by howling winds.

Firefighters and electricity crews were called to the intersection of Maraekakaho and Stock roads in Bridge Pa - near Hastings Golf Club - about 2.30pm on Sunday where power lines and trees had fallen across the road.

Metservice had earlier issued a wind warning for Hawke's Bay with gusts expected to reach 120km/h.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokeswoman said no-one was injured in the incident at Bridge Pa, and crews were still at the scene about 3.40pm working to clear the area.

Power company Unison reported over 400 customers had lost power in the suburbs of Bridge Pa, Longlands and Raukawa on Sunday afternoon.

Heavy winds battered Hawke's Bay on Sunday. Photo / Ian Cooper

There are also smaller outages near Havelock North, Sherenden, Waimarama, and Te Onepu.

Unison relationship manager Danny Gough said crews were on the ground and doing their best to get power restored to impacted properties.

He said power outages were not unexpected with such high winds in the region, and he encouraged people particularly in rural areas to have emergency kits and plans in place.

"Our message at the moment is for people to be prepared for these unexpected outages as the weather picks up."

He said it may get worse as the high winds continue throughout Hawke's Bay on Sunday evening.

Alex Jnr and Izabell Niu as well as Kian Paki making the most of the windy weather on Sunday in Napier. Photo / Ian Cooper

Metservice's wind warning has been issued from 1pm to 7pm for coastal Hawke's Bay including Mahia Peninsula.

"Strong wind gusts could damage trees, powerlines and unsecured structures," the Metservice warning read.

"Driving may be hazardous, especially for high-sided vehicles and motorcycles."

Central Hawke's Bay District Council reported it was also responding to a couple of incidents involving trees down about 2pm, including a large tree blocking Pourerere Rd and another blocking Blackhead Rd.

Other parts of the country were also experiencing high winds and heavy rainfall on Sunday.