Big donation for women's crisis housing in Hawke's Bay

The team from Property Brokers Hawke's Bay with the huge donation. Photo / Supplied

Property Brokers Hawke's Bay has donated almost $10,000 of brand-new linen and bedding to an organisation helping women in crisis in time for Christmas.

The large donation was handed over last week to Family VIP Services Hawke's Bay, which runs crisis housing for women and their families including those fleeing domestic violence.

The refuge operates two crisis homes, which can house up to 10 families at a time.

The linen and bedding were purchased at Briscoes, which sold the goods at a discounted price.

Property Brokers Hawke's Bay has previously chipped in and paid for unlimited internet and Netflix for both homes.