Big Apple Project comes to an end in the fruitbowl of New Zealand with an eventful auction

The Big Apple Project auction was held in The Tribune building and attracted plenty of hungry bidders who gave generously. PHOTO/TIM WHITTAKER PHOTOGRAPHY

An appreciative muster of about 200 gathered at the Hastings Tribune Building as the Big Apple Project concluded with an auction of the artists' works.

A total of $200,000 was bid across all 20 apple-shaped art installations during the auction.

Artists across Hawke's Bay painted the large fibreglass apples, making their interpretations of the fruit that plays such an important role in the district.

For two months, the local and wider Hawke's Bay community has enjoyed the trail of 20 large apple art installations dotted around Hastings city, with a few sprinkled throughout Napier.

While the apples were displayed, locals and visitors expressed how much they loved the art.

That love for the apple art continued at the auction block with the apples selling from $25,000 to $4000

A half-painting, half-sculptured apple titled Growth of an Empire created by artist Glen Colechin was the most sought-after, fetching a crisp $25,000.

'Growth of an Empire created by artist Glen Colechin takes home the highest bid for his apple masterpiece. Photo / Glen Colechin

All the proceeds made from the apples will be shared between the artists and Arts Inc. Heretaunga.

Heretaunga community arts development manager Pitsch Leiser said the auction's success was the icing on top of the cake for the organisers and artists involved.

"It's been a beautiful community project and it was just a delight to see locals and visitors to Hawke's Bay take to it and explore the streets while looking at public art," Pitsch said.

"The ambience at the auction was just the best, and we sold everything; the whole night positively surprised me,"

L-R Mauricio Benega, Pitsch Leiser Organisers of the Big Apple art project getting the Hasting Tribune building ready for the big auction. Photo / Warren Buckland

While many of the apples will go to private homes and businesses, some will find new homes in public places for the community to enjoy.

One of these is the apple in Flaxmere, created by Ricks Terstappen.

Local businesses Topline Contracting, Thornhill Contracting, and Bayley Produce chipped in to buy the apple ahead of the auction.

Topline Contracting managing director Taurus Taurima said it was fitting to stay in the suburb, given that many of the people who lived there worked in the orchards.

Thornhill Contracting general manager Nick Bibby explained it was also a way to give back to the artists.

"This project helped support our creative community, especially with the impact of Covid, and purchasing this apple is another way we can give back to them."

Topline Contracting managing director Taurus Taurima, Bayley Produce director Kevin Bayley and Thornhill Contracting general manager Nick Bibby bought apple art to display in Flaxmere. Photo/Supplied

At the auction, Council also bid for another three apples on behalf of local community-minded businesses – TW Property, Tumu Group, and Crasborn Fresh Harvest - who generously gave the financial backing for these to remain in public places.

Those apples were created by the Pasifika Senikau Group, Bernie Winkels, and Helen Kerridge.

Hastings District Council was the core funder of the project, and mayor Sandra Hazlehurst said it was a wonderful way to celebrate the apple industry and the district's artists.

"Hastings is the apple capital of New Zealand, and to see our produce highlighted in such a creative way truly captured the imagination of our community," Hazlehurst said.

