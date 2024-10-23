Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

Bid for glamour shearing record to be made near Dannevirke

Doug Laing
By
Multimedia Journalist·Hawkes Bay Today·
6 mins to read
Fire at Ravensdown Fertiliser Plant, Napier. Video / Pip Thompson

A Tararua woolshed has been confirmed as the scene for a January 20 attempt to wrestle back to New Zealand a glamour shearing record which was for almost 60 years held as almost an exclusive down under Kiwi right.

Record-breaking shearer Jamie Skiffington, pictured in a two-stand success near Whanganui, is now lining-up one of the biggest challenges of them all, in a woolshed near Dannevirke. Photo / Supplied
Record-breaking shearer Jamie Skiffington, pictured in a two-stand success near Whanganui, is now lining-up one of the biggest challenges of them all, in a woolshed near Dannevirke. Photo / Supplied

The attempt on the men’s solo nine-hours strongwool lambs record of

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today