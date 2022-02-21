Voyager 2021 media awards
Hawkes Bay Today

Best-case scenario: New Napier pool complex at least four years away

2 minutes to read
The Napier Aquatic Centre at Onekawa Park. Photo / NZME

Hawkes Bay Today
By Doug Laing

A new aquatic centre for Napier is four to five years away, even in the best-case scenario, says Mayor Kirsten Wise.

The topic resurfaced at an extraordinary meeting of the Napier City Council's Sustainable Napier

