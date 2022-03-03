Pete Robertson, owner of a vintage VW Beetle in Napier. Photo / Warren Buckland

While beetles and bugs might be a little creepy for many people, crawling along in an iconic VW beetle or Kombi is top of the list for a good deal of the Hawke's Bay VW Club members.

The club was formed in July 2005, when 23 people attended the inaugural AGM at the Pakowhai Community Hall. A small group of enthusiasts — Owen Mullis, Rob Barret, Jeremy Dunningham and Selwyn Rowe — became the original main committee members, says member Julie Williams.

"These were like-minded Volkswagen enthusiasts wanting to share the joy of the 'VDub'".

Williams says the aims of the club are to foster an interest and encourage the use and maintenance of Volkswagens, regardless of age.

"We also want to promote the amateur sport of motoring for the general enjoyment, education and entertainment of the public."

There are currently 16 financial members, including those in their mid-20s to couples in their early 60s, with around another 10 interested and former members who participate in some of the club's events.

Williams says there are about 20 V-Dubs in the club, although not all of these are on the road. The club tries to meet once a month, meeting at one place and then cruising for about half an hour to another spot, for a social gathering time.

Recent meets included a Christmas party at Waimarama and overnight camping to Waipatiki. The club has also attended the NZ nationals which can be hosted by various clubs at Easter.

Anyone who currently drives a vintage Volkswagen or has an interest in the state of restoring an old Volkswagen or drives a newer model can join the club, Williams says.

"Anyone who an interest in the iconic VW — no limits."

The club possibly boasts one of the oldest, VW Kombis in New Zealand and although there aren't any club based spare parts for the mostly air-cooled vehicles, Williams says there is a pool of knowledge amongst members.

"No looking up Google would be as helpful."

Members have become friends and each year make trips to the Easter nationals, the Central North Island Bulli campout, Run to the Sun in Mount Maunganui in February and Knuckle Dragers campout in March.

Williams describes the club as a small enthusiastic social group of like-minded people and says they all get a lot of joy out of belonging.

"It's great getting out and having a good time and meeting up with like-minded people. I was always hesitant to join a car club, thinking they would be always talking about one topic, but I was surprised having joined, these people are normal, intelligent and enjoy having good fun, going to social events and getting out."

■ For more information visit hawkesbayvwclub.co.nz or the Facebook page.