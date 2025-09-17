Battle of the Bays heroes retain starting jerseys as Magpies ring the changes

Two are in the front row, where hooker Jacob Devery makes way for Kianu Kereru-Symes to wear the No 2 jersey, with Havelock North and former Auckland Blues Development hooker Valentino Taito set for a possible debut from the bench, and Lolani Faleiva replaces prop Pouri Rakete-Stones.

Isaia Walker-Leawere switches with Geoff Cridge at lock, Frank Lochore is in the No 6 jersey in place of Miracle Fai’ilagi, and Le Roux Malan comes in for Nick Grigg in the centres.

Prop Joe Apikotoa, loose forward Sam Smith and centre Kienan Higgins all return to the 23 with places on the subs’ bench.

The match, originally scheduled as a challenge for the Ranfurly Shield, which Taranaki lost to Waikato on August 23, is head-to-head stuff in the battle for home-match status in the playoffs.

But the Magpies may find some further inspiration in wanting to turn the tide after three consecutive losses to Taranaki in the unions’ NPC matches.

They include the Magpies’ only NPC final, a 22-19 loss in New Plymouth in 2023, and the 63-19 shellacking dispensed by Taranaki 12 months ago at McLean Park, Napier.

Friday’s 23 contains 17 players who experienced at least one of the two demises.

The Magpies team is: Hadlee Hay-Horton, Kianu Kereru Symes, Lolani Faleiva; Isaia Walker-Leawere, Tom Parsons (captain); Frank Lochore, Cooper Flanders; Devan Flanders; Folau Fakatava, Lincoln McClutchie; Neria Fomai, Le Roux Malan, Anaru Paenga-Morgan, Jonah Lowe; Zarn Sullivan. Subs: Valentino Taito, Nik Patumaka, Joe Apikotoa, Geoff Cridge, Sam Smith; Ereatara Enari, Kienan Higgins, Andrew Tauatevalu.

Doug Laing has been a reporter more than 52 years, including more than 40 in Hawke’s Bay. He has covered most aspects of news, including sports.