But being more than three years since his two tests in 2022, the 2020 NPC player of the year, who was born in Nuku’alofa, is also now eligible to play for Tonga.

Both Fakatava’s tries on Saturday rewarded the Magpies after a series of thrusts towards the Bay of Plenty line, the first coming when he snatched the opportunity at a tap penalty to go over in just the fourth minute.

Flanker Joe Johnston scored for Bay of Plenty in the 11th minute, Hawke’s Bay captain Tom Parsons in the 26th, and halfback Richard Judd scored for the hosts in the 30th minute.

With all the conversions successful, it was 14-14 at halftime and the Magpies had to defend under pressure for most of the next 20 minutes, before getting close enough at the other end for Fakatava to jink and dummy through to score again.

Bay of Plenty first five-eighths Lucas Cashmore levelled the scores again, converting a try scored by right wing Kele Lasaqa with eight minutes left in ordinary time.

But his clearing kick as receiver from the Hawke’s Bay kickoff in extra time surrendered the ball, leaving the Magpies to grind the way back up the middle of the field, laying the platform for McClutchie’s wobbly winning goal from about 30m out.

Winless Tui relegated

The Hawke’s Bay Tui women’s side’s relegation was confirmed after three years in the Farah Palmer Cup Premiership after they were beaten 62-17 by the Bay of Plenty Volcanix in the earlier game at the Tauranga Domain.

Each side had suffered four mainly heavy defeats in four matches, but Bay of Plenty scored 10 tries and were up 19-0 before second five-eighths Hinemoa Hubbard scored the first points for the Tui. It was 24-5 at halftime.

Makayla Cameron, coming on from the substitutes’ bench, scored in the 71st minute and Hubbard scored her second try on fulltime.

The Tui were bolstered by the return of props and Samoa World Cup representatives Tori Iosefo and Denise Aiolupotea and the arrival of former Samoa, Canterbury and Tasman representative Cassie Siataga, the first five-eighths converting Cameron’s try.

Magpies climb ladder

With Tasman beaten by Canterbury in their Ranfurly Shield match on Sunday and Taranaki losing to Otago, the Magpies climbed from fifth place to third on the NPC table.

They play Taranaki in New Plymouth on Friday, Auckland in Napier on September 25 and Manawatū in Palmerston North on October 4.

The Tui exit the Premiership against Waikato in Hastings on Saturday, having during the three seasons beaten Auckland twice and Wellington, Bay of Plenty, Counties-Manukau and Northland once each.

Doug Laing has been a reporter more than 52 years, including more than 40 in Hawke’s Bay. He has covered most aspects of news, including sports.