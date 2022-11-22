Bark Up champion settled at Puketoi Young Farmers event at Pongaroa

Puketoi Young Farmers 2022.

The fourth Puketoi Young Farmers Bark-Up was extremely well run and drew many to the Pongaroa Hotel to share the excitement recently.

For those who haven’t been to a Bark-Up - if the dog doesn’t bark, the owner does so competitors were a little nervous.

“We were all thrilled to see some passionate and skilled young farmers,” said James Robbie. “The future is in great hands. A sense of district pride as Dannevirke Young Farmers came along in support and to share some famous Pongaroa hospitality.

Fiona Mcanachan and Bloke.

Bark Up Champion, Cam Gallien and Cruze.

“Congratulations go o the 2022 Bark-Up Champion, Cam Gallien and Cruze.

“There were two very happy children taking out the kids event, who drove off in a very cool prize and I’m sure many hours of fun to come.

“The night was topped off as we all watched the New Zealand Black Ferns win the Women’s Rugby World Cup,” he said.



