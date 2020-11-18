Ballet students to perform with RNZ Ballet in Sleeping Beauty

CHB dance students Livia Laird, Alfie Kuklinski and Ella-rose Brooker will be appearing in the RNZ Ballet's Napier performance of Sleeping Beauty this month.

Three young dancers from Deborah Lees' Waipukurau dance studio have been selected to perform with the Royal New Zealand Ballet's current production of Sleeping Beauty, at the Napier Civic Theatre.

RNZ Ballet auditions children for roles in each of the main centres as they tour, but it is a first for children from Waipukurau to gain roles in one of their productions.

Deborah says "the roles generally go to children from the main centres, it's very special to have children from Waipukurau audition and gain roles."

Livia Laird, Ella-rose Brooker and Alfie Kuklinski were selected from more than 60 children from Taupo, Rotorua, Tauranga, Hastings and Napier. They will perform as children alongside the stars of the RNZ Ballet.

The three young dancers all recently passed their BBO dance ballet exams in Grade 2 with Distinction (star), with Livia and Ella-rose also gaining Distinction (star) in their Jazz, Tap and Musical Theatre exams.

The dancers have been travelling to Napier every weekend to rehearse and say they are really thrilled and excited to be selected and to have the opportunity to perform on stage with the RNZB.

• The Royal New Zealand Ballet performs Sleeping Beauty in Napier on Saturday, November 28 at 7.30pm and Sunday, November 29 at 1.30pm