Award winning cookbook author Emma Galloway to speak at Wardini

Cookbook author Emma Galloway is coming to Napier.

Cookbook author Emma Galloway has had phenomenal success with her My Darling Lemon Thyme books and she's coming to Wardini Books in Napier to spread the word.

Emma (Te Ātihaunui a Pāpārangi, Ngāti Raukawa ki te Tonga) is a former chef, photographer and creator of the award-winning food blog My Darling Lemon Thyme. Her philosophy is that everyday food should be quick and easy, using readily available ingredients and simple techniques.

Over years working as a chef and as a mother of two, Emma has designed tips and tricks to make cooking simpler through planning ahead and using ingredients that are easy to swap out.

"Dotted throughout Every Day, you'll find my 'anything' recipes, with examples of how you can change things up to suit your tastes or what you might have on hand at different times of the year.

"My main goal is to create meals that are easy and totally doable, every day of the week. I want people to feel confident in the kitchen and know that, by cooking at home, with simple real-food ingredients, they're making one of the most powerful decisions we can make as humans: the decision of what goes into our bodies," Emma says.

Among the beautiful, nourishing, simple-to-make and absolutely delicious recipes celebrated in Emma's third book are spiced pumpkin snacking cake; pea, mint and halloumi fritters; mushroom and lentil lasagne, plus roasted strawberryand+ ginger 'icecream'.

Emma's work has appeared on Oprah.com, Food52 and in The Guardian and she was the recipient of the Tui Flower Award for Best Recipe Writing at the 2019 NZ Food Media Awards.

She will be in conversation with Wardini Books' in-house bookselling chef, Nigel, on Friday, May 7 at 6pm at Wardini Books Napier. Copies of My Darling Lemon Thyme and Every Day will be on sale and Emma will be available to sign them.

Emma writes and takes photographs for a regular column in Cuisine magazine and lives in Raglan, New Zealand, with her husband and two children.