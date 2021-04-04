Autumn tracking to be drier than average in Hawke's Bay

The week's weather is set to follow in Easter weekend's footsteps being fine and dry. Photo / Ian Cooper

After a surprisingly dry March the first full week of April is expected to continue the trend being fine and sunny across the region.

Hawke's Bay Regional Council principal scientist air Dr Kathleen Kozyniak said all parts of the region received less than 50 per cent of normal March rainfall – Tangoio fared the worst with only 29 per cent.

"The Kaweka and Ruahine Ranges and the Heretaunga and Ruataniwha Plains, as well as southern Hawke's Bay, have hit four consecutive months of below normal rainfall," she said.

HBRC rainfall report for March 2021 shows the month was much drier than average. Graphic / HBRC

The following week's weather forecast will be dry too in Hawke's Bay, according to MetService meteorologist Andy Best.

"It's looking to be a little windy on Monday but the rest of the week is looking nice - Tuesday through to Friday and even Saturday," he said.

Temperatures in Hastings, Napier, Waipukurau and Wairoa are also all expected to have temperatures above 20C throughout the week.

As for rain, Best said there will only be a few isolated showers on Monday evening and Thursday around the ranges.

On Easter Monday Hastings and Napier will feel very warm and are expected to reach 26C and will cool to 16C overnight.

Best said it'll be a fine start to the day on Tuesday, but a southerly will come through bringing some cloud.

"By the end of the day that southerly will have died out," the meteorologist said.

It will be 25C in Hastings on Tuesday, 24C in Napier and 23C in Wairoa and Waipukurau.

He said Wednesday there'll be cloudy periods, some isolated showers and light winds.



Thursday is another mainly dry day with potential for isolated showers around Hawke's Bay's ranges and a fine day on Friday with high cloud.

Kozyniak also added there were 13 cloud to ground lightning strikes, according to the HBRC's March 2021 rainfall report.