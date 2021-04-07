Autumn Fashion Comes to town

Napier City CBD's Emerson Street will transform into a fashion runway this Saturday, April 10, with the annual Autumn Winter Fashion on Parade. With 2020 seeing the parade cancelled due to

Covid-19, this year we will see 24 Napier fashion stores showcase their winter collections. Emerson Street from TSB Bank to Glassons will be closed from 9am-3pm to through traffic. From well known brands like Cotton On, Max Fashions and Barkers, to little tots from Postie, we will

also see newcomers such as Garment and Shadow Cat who will be showing how upcycled clothes and preloved designer brands can work.

This year will see our first ever bridal wear to close the show from Bridal Studio.

The Hits Hawke's Bay ran a model competition and 10 lucky locals will be catwalk ready. They will be joined by store's own volunteer models and The Hit's Breakfast DJ, Adam Green. The show will be MC'ed by his on-air partner Megan Banks, who will be dressed for the occasion by Dandan. To help local stores, everyday people will also be modelling so pop along, you could see one of your friends strutting their stuff.

"We are really pleased to see so many locals volunteering to model," says Napier City Business

general manager, Pip Thompson.

"A diverse group of people aged from 75 years old down to 2 years old."

Come join the crowd at 1pm – there will be spot prizes and two significant prizes for Best Dressed in the crowd.

Bought to you by Napier City Business Inc, Napier City Council and The Hits Hawke's Bay

*wet weather alternative venue will be The Ocean Boulevard mall.