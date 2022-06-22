Get a chance to talk with author Chanelle Moriah about new book I am Autistic, a guide to understanding autism for autistic people and their families, friends and workmates. Photo / Supplied

Chanelle Moriah was diagnosed with autism at 21, and life finally began to make sense.

For Moriah, it was challenging to receive an autism diagnosis as an adult, partly because there is very little understanding of the different ways autism can present.

After the diagnosis, Moriah found that there was little written from the perspective of someone who is autistic.

So they decided to create that missing resource and wrote I am Autistic, to add to the understanding of an often-misunderstood condition and help people feel with autism feel less alone.

Hawke's Bay Readers and Writers Trust invites people to come and chat with Moriah at the Hastings Library on June 29 at 6pm.

When setting up an author talk event, the trust focuses on finding books that deal with important and fascinating issues for the community, as well as the lighter, fun-filled aspects of storytelling.

HB Readers and Writers Trust chairwoman Louise Ward said I Am Autistic is a fabulous resource, and essential reading for anyone who would like to understand more about autism or is themselves autistic.

"The book is a tool for diagnosed and undiagnosed autistics to explain or make sense of their experiences while offering non-autistic people the chance to learn more about autism from someone autistic," she said.

"The author talk will be held at the library as it's a community hub for readers, so it's a great place to host writers and bring the two together," Ward said.

"There has been a lot of interest from schools and families, our autistic community, and those who would like to know more.

"If Moriah's story can help people, it's important to offer them an opportunity to tell it, and for our community to hear it," Ward said.

While the event is free, a koha or donation is appreciated as the trust pays all writers for their work.

The koha, if offered, will go towards Moriah's travel, accommodation and a fee.

HB Readers and Writers Trust offers free events throughout the year; its kaupapa is to offer access to books and reading to as many people as possible and to remove barriers to that access.

The trust operates on sponsorship and community funding and all trust members are volunteers.

Numbers may be limited, and physical distancing and mask-wearing are required.

I am Autistic will be available for sale on the night.