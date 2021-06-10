Attempted robbery in Hastings: Man left 'shaken' and injured

Hastings Police are appealing for information after an attempted robbery in St Leonards, Hastings. Photo / NZME

Hastings Police are appealing for information after an attempted robbery in St Leonards, Hastings. Photo / NZME

Police are appealing for more information after an attempted robbery in Hastings left a local resident shaken and with minor injuries.

A resident of Francis Hicks Ave, St Leonards was leaving his address when he was approached by a man at 5.30pm on Wednesday, 9 June.

A police spokesman said the man opened the driver's car door and attempted to drag the victim from his vehicle.

"The driver fought back and drove off towards Maraekakaho Rd," he said.

The spokesman said Hastings Police are seeking assistance from the community following the incident in the St Leonards suburb.

The spokesman said they believe several witnesses were in the area at the time of the incident and are asking them to come forward, in particular a man jogging on Francis Hicks Ave and the occupants of a silver people mover that came to assistance of the victim.

He said anyone with information is urged to call 105 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 and quote file number 210610/4234.