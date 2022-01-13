CAN general manager Lisa Feyen.

The year is off to a fun start at Creative Arts Napier (CAN) with the popular Great CAN Shoebox Slam proving entertaining for the whole family.

Drop in anytime to build a miniature scene inside a shoebox and display it at CAN. There are prizes for the 'most imaginative entry' and runners-up too. Build your display out of the recycled and crafty materials that CAN has to offer. It's great fun to see the shoebox 'city' take shape.

Enjoy this drop-in activity for $5 koha per person every day until Thursday, January 20.

Bookings are now open for the scrumptious Art of Sushi workshops taking place on Monday, January 24.

This is a school holiday cooking class with a difference where kids will learn how sushi is made, have a go at rolling it using the special mats and take home a healthy snack.

Get the family together to enjoy this creative sushi making workshop with Japanese sushi expert Izumi Edmonds, suitable for kids 7 years and up, accompanied by a paying adult. All ingredients are included, but please bring a BYO container to carry your sushi home.

We are proud to introduce art tutor Cathay Wicks, who is holding her kid's art workshops at CAN these school holidays.

Focusing on native birds, flowers and trees, your children will explore the medium of chalk pastel under careful guidance, in the relaxed atmosphere of the workshop area at CAN. Cathay will bring out the best in them, encouraging your creative youngsters to give everything a go.

Workshops are suitable for ages 7 to 13 and are scheduled both mornings and afternoons on Wednesday and Thursday, January 26 and 27 at $20 per child per session. Visit our website or contact CAN to secure a space.

Book your tickets now for a rollicking puppet performance by The Drama Workshop in collaboration with Keirunga Theatre Collective.

Pirate Kai is coming to CAN on Friday, January 28 for two shows only. Aimed at a young audience, actors Danny Priestly and Andy Brigden play siblings Kai and Noodles, who live on the mudflats. Kai is content to tend to his cabbages, cooking and cleaning, but Noodles has other plans and her chance comes when a pirate ship strays into the bay.

Audiences will be delighted with 45 minutes of story, puppetry and music with some interactive fun for the whole whānau. Tickets are limited and can be purchased through Eventfinda.

Entries are still open for the second annual official CAN-Do Deco Exhibition.

This youth art competition with an Art Deco theme is open to all young people and is an exciting opportunity for young creatives to see their work displayed in our beautiful gallery spaces.

The exhibition will be part of the 2022 Napier Art Deco Festival in February, but entries are welcome now, a great idea to fill in some school holiday days. There are six 'Best in Show' awards to be won, in three age categories, so spark up your imagination, put together some ideas and get creative.

Artworks may be any medium, including but not limited to painting, sculpture, 3D design, clay models, photography, printmaking and mixed media.

Entries are open until Tuesday, February 8 and you can download the entry form from our website www.thecan.co.nz, or pick one up from the CAN in Byron St.

The official CAN-Do Deco Exhibition opening celebration is on Friday, February 19 at 4-5pm, where the six 'Best in Show' prizes will be announced and awarded.

There is still plenty to look forward to in our galleries this summer. Upcoming, a collaborative exhibition between Loek Hasselman and Marilyn Lusk titled 3D 2D. On show in our beautiful Main Gallery, this exhibition will explore the striking sculpture works of Loek Hasselman and the fascinating colourful paintings of Marilyn Lusk.

Another collaborative exhibition between friends and art colleagues Jill Fitzmaurice and Naomi Wheeler will be showing in our Small Gallery from this Friday, January 21. New Zealand landforms, the ocean, the sky and the myriad of greens provide the inspiration for much of the beautiful paintings created by these talented ladies.

All are welcome to join the above artists and the CAN team for the official opening of both exhibitions on Friday, January 21, 5-7pm. As for any event, under the orange setting of the Covid Protection Framework, masks must be worn and vaccine passes must be shown as you enter.

Our foyer spaces are currently bursting with colour and talent. Averil Mucalo's stunning local landscapes and abstract scenes are a delight while Paul Soanes' eclectic collection of works includes some breathtaking nature scenes and a sardonic take on some corrupt characters, on display and for sale all month here at CAN.

If you're a professional artist, designer, art group or art-related business owner, please ask us about the new 2022 Hawke's Bay Art Guide when you next visit.

The guide is produced annually by CAN in collaboration with Arts Inc Heretaunga, and is the region's most comprehensive guide to its creative industries. We distribute 15, 000 copies far and wide, and offer other opportunities for individual studio artists, including a showcase mid-year exhibition, inclusion in the HB Art Trail at Labour weekend, and access to art marketing workshops.

The copy deadline is early February 2022 so don't delay. For more information contact Ani Tylee, ani@artsinc.co.nz, phone 027 625 8679, or Michelle Ibbotson bookings@thecan.co.nz phone 06 835 9448 and check out the website https://www.hawkesbayartguide.co.nz/

The CAN team is looking forward to welcoming regular and new visitors to CAN, now back to our normal hours and open seven days a week, please scan in, socially distance and wear a mask. Come on in and enjoy the stunning variety of locally produced artwork, gifts and kid's activities this summer.

We look forward to welcoming you to CAN, 16 Byron St, on your next visit. Ask us about the benefits of becoming a Friend of CAN, and don't forget we are open seven days per week from Monday to Saturday, 10am-4pm and Sunday, 10am-2pm. As CAN is a registered charity, donations are always welcome.