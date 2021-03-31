Artists undertake Whispers project at Dannevirke Art Society

Dannevirke Art Society member Tania Emslie is seen holding an 8 x 10 canvas, the size of those being painted for the Whispers Project.

There's a whisper going around that there are exciting things happening for the Dannevirke Art Society.

Members are participating in a special Whispers project.

This project sees everyone digging into their creativity and completing an artwork each week which, according to art society secretary Judy Giddens, is exactly what is needed to advance artistically and imaginatively.

This is a five-week commitment from participating members.

Giddens says the idea is to produce a completed 8 x 10 canvas weekly then pass it on. But the way in which it is passed on is the fun side of the project.

A completed, unseen, wrapped canvas is allocated to each person so they can take it home, unwrap it and gain inspiration from it, either in its entirety or just a portion of it.

Any medium can then be used to create a new work on a new canvas.

Each time a canvas is completed the original and the newly completed one are returned, individually wrapped, to the art rooms.

A newly completed, wrapped, anonymous painting is then handed on for the person to once again take inspiration from.

"Unwrapping the previously unseen artwork and also the formulation and completion of each new unique piece of work is both stimulating and exciting," Giddens said.

At the end of the five-week project all the artworks will be unwrapped and placed in their threads complete with their original, inspirational piece of art.

This big reveal will take place on Thursday April 15.

There will be about 80 new artworks as a result of this project. These threads will then be hung in the art society's new gallery in its McPhee St studio.

From Monday April 19 members of the public are welcome, for a gold coin donation, to visit the art studio, check out the new gallery and purchase art as well while the rooms are being used on members' art days. These days are Monday 9am to 4pm, Tuesday 9am to 1pm, Thursday 9am to 4pm and Saturday 9am to 4pm.

The art studio is at the rear of the Spinners and Weavers building at 30 McPhee St, Dannevirke.