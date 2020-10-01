

With just seven of the 14 political hopefuls attending a Meet the Candidates session in Dannevirke on Wednesday night there was still a big turnout of prospective voters keen to hear party policies.

Act New Zealand candidate Roger Greenslade and Independent Aileen Haeata were the only two standing in the Wairarapa electorate who were unable to attend, but five of the six candidates standing in the Ikaroa-Rāwhiti electorate didn't attend.

They were Melissa Hill, New Conservative, Elizabeth Kerekere, Green Party, Waitangi Kupenga, Advance NZ, Heather Te Au-Skipworth, Māori Party, and Meka Whaitiri, Labour.

The meeting was organised by Dannevirke Chamber of Commerce, with members Terry Hynes and Hamish Illsley co-ordinating the event.

Hynes said it had been a mission to organise the event because it had to be postponed during Covid lockdown and there was uncertainty as to whether it would go ahead.

The candidates were given five minutes to speak and then two minutes to answer written questions. But this proved to be very time-consuming and the response time was cut to one minute.

After four written questions were answered questions from the floor were called for. After the first couple of audience questions people with questions were asked to name a candidate to answer their question.

NZ Outdoors Party candidate Kelly Thurston, who is standing in the Ikaroa-Rāwhiti electorate, was the first to address the meeting.

"Our seas, our rivers, our lakes, our beaches, our land all belong to the people of New Zealand. Our unique outdoor environment has provided food, recreation and social benefit for generations and it should continue to do so forever."

Thurston said the party had a clear vision for New Zealand of clean air, clean water, clean food and clean politics.

As a New Zealand champion long-distance endurance runner Thurston urged New Zealanders to encourage their children and grandchildren to get involved in athletics for the sake of their health.

Next up was Green Party candidate Celia Wade-Brown.

"I am standing here because I believe in the Green Party whose vision is about the country and the towns. It's about good livelihoods, less pollution and helping people to make the transition to that."

She spoke of what she called the tragic state of the Manawatū River.

"I'm sick of towns blaming the farmers for the state of our rivers and our farmers blaming our towns."

She said the Greens had some great transport policies, with a focus on investing in rail to provide better services.

"We want to see a daily passenger service on the Napier line by 2027 which would make quite a difference in people's lives."

Just some of the around 130 people who turned out to Meet the Candidates in Dannevirke.

Advance NZ candidate Nigel Gray said most of New Zealand's problems came from common causes.

"Whether we are talking about 1080 or abortion or the elephant in the room which is the use of United Nations policies in New Zealand."

He said Advance NZ was a new kid on the block politically but had 62 candidates standing in the election and 7000 paid-up members.

"It's the fastest-growing political party in New Zealand but it has been sidelined by the media.

"I believe with good management we as a country can take control of our own nation."

New Conservative Warren Butterworth said his party was a minor one and had been misrepresented on television news as having 1 per cent of the vote.

"We have 2.1 per cent of the vote and it's climbing."

He said the main issue concerning his party was the Zero Carbon Emissions Bill.

"Do you want this wonderful farming district to be covered in pine trees because that's what the United Nations wants.

"The plants will be dropped from the air so there will be no jobs for planters, the trees will never be harvested. They will fall down and block our rivers. But it's not just that we are concerned about. It's the levies imposed on farmers in the name of climate change."

He said New Zealanders should not allow their country to be governed by United Nations regulations.

Labour candidate Kieran McAnulty said it had been an incredible privilege to be a List MP for Wairarapa.

"It's enabled me to talk to ministers and to relay back to Parliament what is important to you. It's also been a privilege to be Junior Whip and be able to advocate for Tararua."

He said he was incredibly optimistic about the future of the Tararua District.

"I've played my part in that through advocating for Route 52 and the new highway, capital funding for state schools, direct investment in youth mental health services and apprenticeship schemes. Three years ago I stood here and promised I would not overlook Tararua. I am deeply committed to this district.

"Wairarapa could have an elected Labour MP for the first time in many years so I am asking you to back me so I can back the Tararua District."

National candidate Mike Butterick spoke of starting the lobby group 50 Shades of Green which advocates the right tree in the right place for the right purpose.

"We can make a difference but we have got to stand up and be heard."

He said his sole motive in winning the Wairarapa seat was to achieve good outcomes for the people he had spent his life working with and proving that New Zealand is a very special place to live in.

"Post Covid the focus has to be on business and what needs to be targeted to provide the appropriate stimulus. So it's important how the government spends money."

National will focus on rail, roading, including funding for Route 52, a commitment to replace the Resource Management Act and creating a dedicated border agency."

He said he would advocate for all people in the electorate whether they voted for him or not.

Final speaker of the evening was New Zealand First candidate Ron Mark who said Treaty settlements for Tararua iwi would transform the Tararua District.

He said the Wairarapa electorate had not had strong representation in government since the time of Sir Keith Holyoake and Wyatt Creech.

"You've had 21 years of poor representation that didn't achieve much. You have to ask yourselves why it has taken so long for things to be done.

"I am asking you to consider me this time as your elected MP, but if I'm useless tell me."

Recounting his personal history Mark said he grew up in foster care and joined the army at age 16. He received a Distinguished Service Order and served in Special Forces.

"I have been a successful Minister of Defence and in that time we have invested $7.4 billion in new projects. I would like to do the same for Wairarapa."