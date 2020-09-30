

Hawke's Bay has experienced what is likely to be the region's last light dusting of snow of the year.

Snow was spotted on the Ruahine Range on a frosty Thursday morning, the first day of October.

MetService meteorologist Tahlia Crabtree said despite the time of year, the light snow fall was not surprising.

"It is not uncommon for snow to fall in spring, even on the Ruahine Ranges," she said.

Advertisement

"We do get cold outbreaks come through September, and even as late as October and November, because spring can be a volatile season for weather."

Crabtree said the volume of snow was unknown, but further snow in the coming days was unlikely, as temperatures continue to rise.

"There'll certainly be no snow in the next four days at least," she said.

"Hawke's Bay is going in the opposite direction with the region getting warmer with a dry northwest flow sweeping up the country.

"Hawke's Bay can expect quite fine weather with some high cloud and temperatures reaching as high as 23 and 24 degrees Celsius in the coming days."