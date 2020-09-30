Although the past two weeks were ruined by rain, Dannevirke junior hockey had a successful season starting as soon as term three began on July 24 with 20 teams divided into four grades and running eight weeks.

All but the Kwik Sticks seniors played on the tennis courts and were refereed by high school players. The Kwik Sticks were on the Dannevirke High School turf and thoroughly enjoyed the greater space it provided.

Wendy Stratford with her flowers after many years helping junior hockey.

Matches were contested vigorously and teams were so even there was barely a point between them at season's end. The fun sticks (Year 1-2) learned to play the game and will enjoy next season in competition.

On Friday September 25 the prizegiving was held in the Dannevirke Stadium.

Results:

MiniSticks

1 St Joe's/Weber, 2 Ruahine Wildcats, 3 Tararua. Fairplay: St Joe's/Weber.

KiwiSticks

1 St Joe's/Weber, 2 Ruahine Rebels, 3 South Black. Fairplay: Ruahine Jets.

KwikSticks

1 Ruahine Kwik Stick, 2 Norsewood AllStars, 3 Ruahine Kwik Flick. Fairplay: Ruahine Kwik Flick.

Five Year 7-8 players were awarded the Gatchell Trophies:

Most Improved - Liam Sutton - Totara College. Best All Rounder - Luciana Clarke-Sharp – Ruahine. Best Attacker - Anders Easton – Ruahine. Best Defender - Lucas Anderson - Huia Range. Most Valuable Player - Jack O'Brien - St Joseph's.

A Year 7 and 8 Dannevirke team coached by Bruce Donald also played in the Palmerston North competition every Friday evening. Being elevated to the first grade after two big wins in second grade the team has played well against the best intermediate Manawatu teams coming fifth of eight schools.

At the end of the ceremony two long-standing servants to junior hockey were recognised as they have retired.

MC for the evening and DSC Junior Hockey Secretary Naomi Castles thanked Wendy Stratford for many years of contribution, "from coaching and managing, to organising and posting the draw every week for the last couple of years".

"She has also done a lot for prizegiving, organising hundreds of certificates over the years."

The other was Bruce Donald who was away with his team. He will be thanked at a later event.

President Tony Kent says he is hugely grateful to the committee, which has run the competition in extremely testing Covid conditions and thanks all the players and parents for the support.