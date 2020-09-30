Ron Mark is satisfied with what he has been able to achieve in the Labour-led coalition over the past three-year term.

Speaking to reporters after the New Zealand First meeting with Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters and locals in Dannevirke's Saigon Restaurant and Bar on Sunday September 13, Mark said his portfolios of Defence and Veteran's Affairs had gone extremely well, persuading the coalition to bring sweeping improvements to all three of the armed services and upgrading the Veteran Affairs to a point where there was a 98 per cent satisfaction response to a survey of veterans.

Mark was also pleased to be part of the coalition's achievements in Tararua but said there was a lot of unfinished business, which he would like to have the opportunity to complete if elected.

He said NZ First was pleased to support the new Manawatu-Tararua Highway but he is convinced the old Gorge Rd could be reopened at least as a walk-cycle way and possibly as a tourist route using the many different methods used in Europe to make them safe.

Although he applauded the expansion of connectivity in Tararua he also saw the need to further extend coverage for the safety of the population and such needs as online learning.

He recognised the critical need to upgrade Route 52 saying Tararua, with its limited rate-payer base, cannot be left to fund it on its own.