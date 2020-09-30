With winter sport winding down summer sport has emerged on the horizon and in Dannevirke it starts with a great tennis opportunity this weekend October 10-11.

Dannevirke will join more than 200 tennis clubs around New Zealand in a promotion of the game called Love Tennis. It will operate from 1-4pm on Saturday and Sunday October 10-11 at the courts in Anderson St by the stadium and is completely free.

Organised by Tennis NZ, Love Tennis is aimed at introducing the sport to a wider audience and engaging with people of all ages. Whether you're a current or former player, or have never picked up a racquet before, they say Love Tennis is for you.

Racquets, balls and coaching will be provided together with a BBQ, coffee cart and a bouncy castle to make this a thoroughly family event.

President of Dannevirke Tennis Dof Halliwell says the club is very keen to boost its membership.