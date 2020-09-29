Waipawa Musical and Dramatic Society will be staging the pantomime, "Cinderella", especially written for the club by Sir Roger Hall, in November.

Sir Roger saw their production of his pantomime "Jack and the Beanstalk" last year, and was thrilled to find a full house of children, parents and grandparents, all ready and waiting to be entertained in the CHB Municipal Theatre in Waipawa.

He told them that the production of "Jack and the Beanstalk" fulfilled everything he'd aimed for in a panto, and so for this year, he offered to write a version of Cinderella, set in Waipawa, especially for them.

With a cast of more than 40 singers, dancers and actors, and around 50 more volunteers, all giving about 15,000 hours of their time to get the pantomime to the stage, this local club is very excited and honoured to have his support and assistance for the production, which is due on stage in November.

There will be plenty of local jokes, and probably some political ones with elections taking place both here and in the US at the present time.

Trelise Cooper has donated two of her bags (guess where the Ugly Sisters do their shopping for the Ball ... ) and these will feature in a charity auction in 2021.

The cast, crew and production team were thrilled that Sir Roger popped into rehearsals this weekend, where he spent some time with the director (Madi Howard) and some of the team.

Rehearsals have been somewhat challenging under level 2, but with the recent drop to level 1, rehearsals have been ramped up significantly. The Waipawa M&D team aim to deliver another awesome show to their CHB community in November.

Tickets are for sale on Eventfinda now - www.eventfinda.co.nz/2020/cinderella/waipawa $35for adults, $15 for children and $100 for a family ticket (2 adults, and up to 3 children).

Show dates are November 19 to 22 and November 26 to 28, with matinees on the weekend performances.