Tukituki Act Party candidate Jan Daffern.

Jan Daffern (Act Party)

As a member of the Act Party I am running to raise Act's Party Vote in the Tukituki Electorate. This is because I believe that individuals will flourish in a society that promotes freedom, democracy, equality and meaningful responses.

My motivation for increasing the Party Vote for the Act Party is to gain more members of parliament that will represent and share my values. I also believe that freedom denied is equal to justice denied.

Prior to migration to New Zealand 20 years ago I had a successful career in sport and recreation management and administration. Between then and now I have completed a BA in History & Politics.

Advertisement

I am also a local author writing about antiques and collectibles. I also write for a local lifestyle magazine. My husband and I are tourism operators, living on a lifestyle block in a semi-rural location. I have proven skills involving in-depth research and community connections.

Personally, I have three priorities:

- The Economy: create employment, invest in public health, reduce debt, cut red tape and build for the future.

- Education: promote job training/learning new work skills and recreational education for well-being

- The Environment: establish awareness of rural lifestyles that have benefits today and tomorrow.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Tukituki Labour candidate Anna Lorck

Anna Lorck (Labour)

You have a clear choice to vote for a strong CHB voice in Jacinda Ardern's Government.

I've always been proud of the fighting spirit of CHB and the community's ability to punch above its weight.

Advertisement

Right now, you have a real opportunity to gain the strong representation you deserve, in the Government, where the decisions are made.

The district might be divided by two electorates but together CHB is a greater force.

I will always be deeply connected to your district. My family has lived here for generations. I grew up, went to school and gained my first job in Waipukurau. Today I continue to enjoy catching up with many locals and the families our children have grown up with together.

It is thanks to getting my first job at the CHB Mail that I have an unrelenting passion for leading on the local issues and helping make a difference to the lives of people in rural and small town New Zealand, especially for access to better health and hospital services.

An elected Hawke's Bay District Health Board member, I've made it my personal priority to be the CHB voice for advocating and supporting local health services.

As your local MP, I'll be making sure that the Labour Government I'm part of keeps investing and supporting CHB, by building the strengths the district, making water security a priority and growing jobs for a healthy, strong future.

Advertisement

Make it count for CHB

Vote Anna Lorck for Tukituki.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Romana Manning is the Tukituki candidate for the Aotearoa Legalise Cannabis Party

Romana Manning (Aotearoa Legalise Cannabis candidate )

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Tukituki New Conservative Party candidate Nick Mcminn-Collard.

Nick Mcminn-Collard (New Conservative Party)

I attended school in Havelock North, before completing an automotive heavy equipment apprenticeship in Hastings.

Advertisement

In 2020 I volunteered to serve on the MV Island Mercy as an engineer for Mercy Ships in the Philippines and that is where I met my wife to be, Lilias.

We returned to New Zealand and were married in 2001 and have two beautiful children. I am currently in business with my brother Allan operating an engineering company near Havelock North.

It was during lockdown I first watched Leighton Baker speak on Facebook live.

I was impressed and became interested enough to read all the New Conservative policies.

I discovered they had the great pro-family, pro-New Zealand, pro-business, pro-life, common sense policies I was looking for, so decided to join and become involved.

Since getting on board helping to campaign, I have found the New Conservative Party to be full of people concerned about our great country.

Advertisement

The candidates are business owners and front-line workers, people who understand what it is like in the real world and solve problems - no career politicians!

Check them out on our website.

I found a party I believe in, so much so I have decided to put myself forward as the New Conservative candidate for Tukituki.

I intend to do all I can to campaign to get as many New Conservative MPs into Parliament as possible. If the people of Tukituki vote for me, I will stand up for businesses, vulnerable New Zealanders, and family values.

Party vote New Conservative #LetsFixThis.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Chris Perley (Green party)

Chris Perley (Green Party)

Advertisement

Chris Perley grew up in Hawke's Bay and is originally from the East Coast. He comes from the land and rural community, and works across land use and regional development issues.

He is a researcher and writer with a background in land use, policy, Otago University academia, and consultancy.

His passion is to work with people to reconnect to each other and the land for mutual benefit.

He strongly believes that healthy planet and healthy community both provide the life-support system for the economy. An economy that degrades people and place eventually degrades itself.

He became involved with the Green Party because they look at issues in depth, with solution and understanding at the core, rather than simplistic sound bite rhetoric.

It is this approach to policy that gives hope for the future.

Advertisement

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Tukituki Advance NZ candidate Carl Peterson.

Carl Petersen (Advance NZ)

Carl Peterson, a man with a plan, Tukituki candidate for Advance NZ.

I support the vision Billy Te Kahika holds for a free and sovereign New Zealand.

I have lived in four tax jurisdictions around the world revealing to me the truths underlying the extreme ignorance our present leaders constantly exhibit.

We are all victims of bad taxes that enslave the poor and working class and enrich the wealthy.

Advertisement

I propose to reform the tax system in order to encourage creativity and productivity without punitive income taxes while taxing luxury consumption under our present GST.

As a published economist, I propose to collect GST on all money transfers out of New Zealand, and immediately return to New Zealand the $50 billion of our taxes that ignorant governments have invested in foreign countries as the Super and ACC Funds.

Of this, $5 billion will build 20,000 new homes, while leaving $45 billion for important new infrastructure, and transforming the current benefit system into a new National Dividend for every real Kiwi.

I will prohibit non-resident ownership of our homes, farms and businesses, ending the rampant home inflation and foreign takeover that deprives 40,000 Kiwis a home.

Even while an effective Covid cure is withheld from Kiwis and continues to destroy our economy, it is the bad taxes mandated by our foreign banking masters that have muted the voices of the NZ working classes and given this government fully over to the elite banking class bent on complete world domination.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Tukituki One Party candidate Melanie Petrowski.

Melanie Petrowski (One Party)

Advertisement

Kia ora koutou katoa. I was born and raised and went to school in Hastings. I am 44 years old. I have never been married and have no children.

I have worked ever since I was 14. I joined the military (the Royal New Zealand Air Force) at 18, then worked in finance, insurance and administration, before travelling the world. I am near completion of a Bachelor of Social Work.

I was the vice-president for the Student Association at EIT where I studied during the last general election and organised political parties coming onto campus.

I have also volunteered and worked for different political parties as a scrutineer and a convener.

I am a Christian and currently work many jobs including care work with children, youth (including foster care) and the elderly in private and respite homes, hospital and mental heaIth, and at a daycare centre.

I am passionate about the area I live, the nation I grew up in, and the world as a whole.

Advertisement

God has opened my heart to children, youth, and social issues, and I'm passionate about the economy, housing, and the safety and security of people and property.

Aotearoa New Zealand needs a voice who will speak up for what the nation needs and wants, and I believe One Party can be that voice for the nation.

I believe we can make a difference. Vote for us! Blessings, in Jesus Name. Ngā mihi nui

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Tukituki candidate Allister Tosh (Future Youth Party)

Allister Tosh (Future Youth Party)

My name is Allister Tosh and I'm standing for the Tukituki electorate for our coming election.

This will be my second time running. Firstly I am running to protect the legacy of Future Youth Party, and also for my 4-year-old daughter.

Advertisement

Well everyone, it's that time again where the two main parties are battling for total supremacy. The big difference this election, being the referendum.

So many pros, so many cons.

So many conflicting interests and issues to mull over before we tick those two boxes.

This is why and especially for the younger generations, families need to be in conversation to try to decipher the referendums, so as we all can move into the future knowing that our decisions have been the most logical, ethical and viable decisions, that we in ourselves don't regret.

But one way or the other and whatever the outcome, it's my belief that it's about doing what we can to instilling our youths' mindsets with optimisation and fortitude, to be able to make the best of all they will have to endure in our now, not so robust world.

And even though a vote for Future Youth Party is a wasted vote, when you look around at the disadvantaged, disenfranchised youth, the statistics of our youth suicide rates, child poverty, child abuse, and child neglect, then I must ask yourselves the people of the Tukituki electorate - is your vote for Future Youth Party a wasted vote?

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Advertisement

National Party Tukituki candidate Lawrence Yule

Lawrence Yule (National)

It is a privilege to be your MP for Tukituki.

As a former farmer, I am a firm backer of the rural economy and the hard working families in Central Hawke's Bay.

While Covid-19 has been very disruptive for many, the recent drought, freshwater regulations and increased compliance costs are a bigger risk to our economy.

Locally I have worked hard to back Central Hawke's Bay by taking proactive stances on drought support, safety upgrades of SH50 and lobbying for a more reasoned approach to climate change and freshwater issues.

The biggest opportunity to assist food production in the region remains with the storage and efficient use of water. Despite the barriers, we must find a way to store water in CHB and I am committed to finding a solution.

Advertisement

Part of my role is to make sure the region gets a fair allocation of infrastructure.

I am delighted with National's commitment of $500m to rebuild the main building at Hawke's Bay Regional Hospital and $300m to upgrade State Highways in the region. This is a record level of investment into Hawke's Bay.

Your vote has never been more critical for the future of our Country.

With more than 70,000 people unemployed since March, New Zealand needs a strong team that is absolutely focused on growing the economy, increasing exports and creating jobs.

National has a plan to deal with the economic and job crisis we face including a 16-month tax cut for hardworking families to stimulate the economy.

You can find out more at www.national.org.nz/policy