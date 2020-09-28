

Police are trying to find a prison absconder who failed to return to jail after being given compassionate release to be with his dying father in Napier.

Sam Leatitala Keith Sulusi Kidman, 27, was to have returned to Hawke's Bay Prison on Friday, following the death of his father Laki Sulusi earlier in the week.

Sulusi jnr has distinctive facial tattoos bearing his name and police said anyone with information about his whereabouts should contact Hastings Police on 111.

He had been released for five days after an application from legal representatives.

Laki Sulusi had himself been granted compassionate parole because of his terminal illness. A decision by the Parole Board allowed him to be released on September 14, with conditions about where he was to stay and a plan to be moved to a hospice if necessary.

He had been serving a sentence of four and a half years for possessing methamphetamine for supply.