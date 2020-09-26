

A vegetation fire started in Nuhaka has resulted in access in and out of Mahia being limited for motorists.

Fire and emergency services responded to the fire along Nuhaka Opoutama Road at 10.41am on Sunday.

A spokesman said powerlines were down resulting in a vegetation fire.

"It set the vegetation on fire and threatened a couple of properties, our main challenge was the powerlines were down, which meant we had to isolate power," he said.

"The vegetation fire was 60m/40m along the riverbank and contained, but access will be limited until we are absolutely certain that it is fully contained.

"Fingers crossed it isn't an all day affair."

One fire truck from Wairoa, one from Nuhaka, and a couple of tankers helped in containing the fire.

Police advised motorists that access was limited.

The road is currently blocked with motorists unable to get through from Mahia or to Mahia across this bridge.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area.