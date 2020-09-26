

An early morning crash has led to a cow being put down in Frasertown, northern Hawke's Bay.

Police attended the crash on State Highway 38 at 1.40am on Sunday.

A spokeswoman said the driver was taken to Wairoa Hospital, but they were unsure about the status of the injuries.

"The driver was not trapped," and St John ambulance did not attend the incident.

"The cow unfortunately had to be put down," she said.

The vehicle was towed and the scene was cleared.

Police and fire and emergency services also responded to a report of a crash on Burness Road, Meeanee at around 1:07am on Saturday.

A police spokeswoman said the car had ended up in a ditch and two people were seen by St John ambulance, another two were taken home.

A St John ambulance spokeswoman said one person sustained moderate injuries and one person sustained serious injuries. Both were transferred to Hawke's Bay Hospital.

At 7.43pm on Saturday fire and emergency services responded to a chimney fire in Onekawa, Napier.

The fire took a little more than an hour to extinguish and a spokesman said the fire had gotten into the roof of the property.

Four fire trucks responded to the fire and there were no injuries reported.