SPCA Napier Centre animal attendant Rachel Sumner is part of a large team devoted to the welfare of animals. In this weekly column, Rachel talks about some of the pets which have passed through the centre and those still waiting to find their forever home.

It is not often we have two cats at the centre of similar age and colouring with similar names, at the same time, but this month is proving to be the exception.

Introducing Sidney and Syd. Sidney was taken in to Carlyle Vet Clinic after being discovered by a member of the public looking poorly. His abdomen was bloated and swollen, and he was struggling to walk. Following immediate consultation with the vet it was determined Sidney had a blocked bladder which was caught just in time and saved his life.

Syd was bought directly to the centre by another good Samaritan, looking as though he had been living rough for some time and had found some mischief, judging by the nasty puncture wounds in his abdomen. With the right medication and a warm space of his own to recuperate, Syd's life was also saved before his infected wounds could turn septic.

Both boys have had remarkably similar journeys and have now both reached the milestone of looking for homes of their own. Although they did not become fast friends when they graduated to the adoption room together, there is a tolerance and camaraderie between them.

Sidney requires special biscuits to keep the bladder crystals from coming back and causing him more grief, and Syd needs time to let his fur grow back over his wounds. Both boys are tremendously smoochy, loving, and very deserving of homes to call their own, where they can leave their days of struggling behind them in the past.

■ SPCA Napier Centre is located at 31 Mersey St, Pandora and is open Monday to Saturday, 10am-2.30pm. All animals ready for adoption are desexed, microchipped, vaccinated, have had flea and worm treatment, and a vet check. Kittens cost $200 to adopt, adult cats $125, puppies $300 and dogs $250. To find out more about volunteering and fostering at SPCA, visit www.spca.nz