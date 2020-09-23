Live music was very much enjoyed when on Sunday, September 20, one of the first events in Dannevirke's Spring Festival took place in the St John Anglican Church. This was when Helen Carver hosted a concert entitled Helen Carver and Friends.

An appreciative audience of about 70 were entertained by all age groups to a variety of songs with Helen's protégé Carter Small being the youngest to go solo at the tender age of nine.

The Pixie Chicks sang "Happy Together."

There were a number of other soloists, Sue Gidden's soprano voice soaring beautifully into the wonderful acoustics, baritone Alan Holmes relating tales through music in The Minstrel and When Granny Sang My Songs, poet Ian McClunie relating human experiences in verse while Molly Pawson played and sang three songs worthy of an album, ranging from the tender Kiss Me to The Ballad of John and Yoko.

Sue Giddens joined with Helen Carver to open the show singing Wild Mountain Thyme while another duet – the Pixie Chicks from Waipukurau - demonstrated both vocal and guitar skills with Unintended, The Soul and Happy Together.

Dannevirke's Viking Choir had its first outing since Covid struck, performing Has Anyone Seen My Gypsy Rose in unison before presenting Bridge Over Troubled Water in three-part harmony.

Helen's music group performed guitar and percussion items with Octopus's Garden and Nothing Like a Madman in the Rain.

The show ended on a very positive note when the entire group of performers sang and performed Don't Worry – Be Happy.

It was a chance for musicians to get out and perform and for music lovers to get out and experience live music. Thanks Helen.