Tuesday night, September 22 was the Dannevirke Junior Smallbore Rifle Shooting windup for the winter season. Close to 30 shooters from years 5-8 participated in a kids versus parents competition, narrowly won by the parents.

Following a supper the participants in the 10-round season received certificates and the top three received medals and certificates. Each of the latter shot on average over 92/100 and look to have a strong future in the sport. They are 1st Alex McLeod, 2nd Sam Cresswell and 3rd Jacob Watson.

Kat Easton shoots while son Anders checks the result.

Chairman Robbie McNair wished the year eights all the best for their futures in shooting offering contacts for them to continue in whatever school they attend. He said in his time with the club a good number of its shooters have gone on to represent schools, regions and New Zealand.

Secretary Ruth McNair congratulated all the participants and thanked the parents for getting their children to practice on cold winter nights.