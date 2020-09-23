Wonderful, amazing, incredible were just some of the audience descriptions of the school production The Peace Child recently performed by St Anthony's school at the Regent Theatre in Pahiatua.

A diligent term of practice and several rehearsals, to get ready for the stage certainly paid off for St Anthony's. Every single student attending the

school took part in this production, with the Year 7and 8 students taking on the challenge of lead roles.

This production was directed by principal Marg Hyslop, who put a lot of time and effort into it. The staff and students did exceptionally well to put the show on under alert level 2 restrictions.

Owing to the Government's social distancing guidelines, only 60 people were able to be seated in the audience for each of the three shows.

However, not a single person had to pay for their tickets, although they were asked to donate food to the local Tararua Trust, which was appreciated by the community.

The show The Peace Child was spectacular and a fantastic learning experience for all involved.

The plot centred around two rival tribes who fought against each other until they finally came to a resolution using Chief Wannakeekee's child as The Peace Child.

It was a wonderful performance.