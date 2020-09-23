The Covid-19 lockdown has meant the dinosaurs have taken what feels like a Jurassic age to get to Hawke's Bay, but now they are, they're in the region for a long-haul.

The Amazing Dinosaur Discovery tour is setting-up on Napier's Marine Parade foreshore ahead of its first Hawke's Bay show on Saturday.

The tour started at Te Rapa, Hamilton, on Boxing Day and was disrupted and rearranged several times during the Covid-19 alert level shuffling.

It will be showing on the Napier site, just south of the National Aquarium of New Zealand through the school holidays, with the last show on October 11.

Advertisement

It will then show in Havelock North and Hastings, although some details are still to be finalised as the Hamilton-based touring company makes its way through the more-relaxed times of the level 1 alert.

Amazing Dinosaur Discovery involves a two-hour interactive walk among more than 30 robotic and otherwise lifelike dinosaurs and their jungle, which includes the Dino-mite playground, fossil-digging, rides and other close-up Jurassic experiences.

A baby dinosaur named Dusty has helped dispel fears that dinosaurs c. 2020 may be scary monsters.

All the Napier shows are daytime events, with Saturday's starting at 1pm.