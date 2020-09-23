With the disrupted playing season, there was a gap in Bush Ruahine fixtures being played although club nights are continuing as usual.

On Sunday, August 9, a few players competed in the Wairarapa Open Singles Championship in Masterton. This was a well-attended event with players also coming from Hutt Valley and Palmerston North. Mike Fouhy and Karen Cuming qualified but neither was able to progress through to the final.

Veteran Triples winners: First skip Lois Ogier, Colleen Fanning and Carol McLeod. Second skip Mike Fouhy, John Chapman and Sharon Staples.

The Mangatainoka Club held their Triples Championship on Wednesday, August 12. The team, Derek Cuming, Elaine Dougherty and Sharon Staples, were the only qualifiers, so took out the title.

Thursday afternoon of August 13 saw the playing of the Veterans Open Triples, being won by Lois Ogier, Colleen Fanning and Carol McLeod over Mike Fouhy, John Chapman and Sharon Staples.

Next up, the Bush Ruahine Championship Pairs were played on Saturday, August 15. Jude Martin and Grant Mainwaring were the winners, beating Cameron McKay and Paul McKay in the final.

The weekend of August 22/23 saw the playoffs of the Zone finals for the New Zealand Mixed Pairs and Champion of Champions Singles, played at Napier. In the singles, Anthony Mason was unlucky not to progress through, losing out on a count-back of points, while Karl and Marie Schroder acquitted themselves well in the pairs.

On Wednesday night, August 26, with a 6.30pm start, the Mangatainoka Club Singles Championships were played. With five qualifiers, Elaine Dougherty beat Wayne Tibble to take the title.

Then, on Thursday afternoon, an Open Triples was played with the winners being Lois Ogier, Tom Pinfold and Judy Duncan over Hilda Shepherd, Elaine Dougherty and Adrian Worboys.

A full weekend on August 29 and 30, with the Bush Ruahine Championship Fours, being won by the team of Cameron McKay, Paul McKay, Simon McKay and Judy Duncan.

While on Sunday afternoon, the Husband and Wife Tournament took place with Jude and Raymond Martin beating Karl and Marie Schroder.